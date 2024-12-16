Jaipur Students Protest After Fainting Incident at Coaching Centre; SDM Orders Probe

Jaipur (Rajasthan): After some students in a private coaching centre in Jaipur fainted on Sunday, several other students staged a protest demanding the institute be sealed and proper investigation into the incident.

The official confirmation of the reason behind the fainting of students is awaited.

The protestors, told police officials that they wouldn't leave the premises till the institute was sealed.

Following the incident, affected students were taken to the emergency ward of the Somani Hospital in Jaipur.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Jakhar confirmed that some girls had fainted and were immediately sent to the hospital for a check-up. He also assured that he would convey the demands of the protesting students to senior officials.

"There is this Utkarsh coaching centre here, some girls fainted - they were sent to hospital for a checkup. Our ADM (Assistant District Magistrate) madam is also at the hospital. Students are protesting here, and I have spoken to them, and we will convey their demand to senior officials," Jakhar said.

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma visited the site. She said that around 4-5 students fainted due to some 'gas' related issue in the coaching centre and the students are fine now.

"There were classes going on in Utkarsh classes, and then there was a gas issue, the students inhaled some gas, so around 5 students fainted, now all of them are fine," Sharma told ANI.

"I talked to the doctor, they said there has been an improvement, I talked to the girls too. There is a lot of improvement and no complications," she added.

She assured that the incident will be investigated and it will be assured that it doesn't happen again.

"We will talk about it, and to make sure this incident doesn't happen again we will see the arrangements for it. We have already formed a committee to investigate the matter, and whoever is responsible will be definitely punished for it," the BJP leader added.

He further assured that the police are investigating the matter and the situation is being monitored.

More details are awaited in the case. (ANI)