High alert in Rajasthan; two airports closed, schools shut in 3 border districts

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) A high alert has been sounded in all border areas of Rajasthan after India's airstrikes on Pakistan-based terror bases. Also, Bikaner and Jodhpur airports have been closed.

At the same time, a holiday has been declared in schools today in border cities, including Bikaner, Barmer and Jaisalmer, on the orders of the District Collector. In Bikaner, government employees' leaves have been cancelled, and they have been ordered not to leave the headquarters.

India has carried out airstrikes at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was attacked, where hideouts of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed are located.

Bahawalpur is about 100 km from the Rajasthan-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile Air India in its tweet said, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption."

Around 2 a.m., the sounds of fighter jets were heard in many areas of Jaisalmer-Barmer.

Eyewitnesses said that at first it seemed that India was doing some exercise, but later it came to light that India had carried out an airstrike.

Meanwhile, officials said that four flights, which were going to the states near the Pakistan border, have been cancelled at Jaipur airport. Flight operations from Bikaner airport have also been stopped.

Bikaner District Collector Namrata Vrishni has cancelled the leaves of all the officers and employees of the district. All employees will have to attend their workplace as usual. A mock drill is to be held in Bikaner on Wednesday.

Officials said that leave of any officer or employee will not be accepted till further orders.

Government and private schools in the border district of Bikaner have also been closed on Wednesday. Final exams are going on in the school these days, which have been postponed.

District Education Officer Ramgopal Sharma has given these orders on the orders of the District Collector. Meanwhile, people in the border areas of Rajasthan rejoiced and were seen celebrating the demolition of terrorist hideouts. People in Barmer said that India has taken revenge by conducting airstrikes.

--IANS

arc/dpb