Dum ki Chai Tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Highlights 813th Urs Celebration

Ajmer: In keeping with the tradition, 'Dum ki Chai' is being served to devotees and visitors during Urs at Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer.

Mohammed Naeem Armani, one of the people who prepared the tea, opened up on the practice, and said that consuming this tea heals people from all diseases.

"The tea has saffron, cardamom and kewra, and it is called 'Dum Ki Chai'. Consuming this tea heals one of all diseases. It is prepared for 4-4.5 hours in a special copper utensil...The milk is boiled in a silver utensil," Armani told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 813th Urs.

Following his visit, he posted a tweet on Post X, stating, "On the very auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I had the privilege of visiting the revered Dargah Ajmer Sharif. On behalf of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji, I offered the sacred chadar, a timeless gesture of faith, unity and peace that inspires millions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The chadar was presented to Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.

Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings. (ANI)