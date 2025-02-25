Congress continue protests in Rajasthan Assembly over suspension of 6 MLAs

Jaipur: Congress MLAs in Rajasthan staged protests in the Assembly after six of their members were suspended.

The protests were sparked by what Congress leaders called an insult to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which occurred during the question hour.

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot criticized the suspension, saying, "What happened was unfortunate. During the question hour, one minister tried to insult Indira Gandhi. All we wanted was that statement to be withdrawn, expunged, and an apology from him... MLAs were suspended without notice." He went on to express the party's displeasure, with leaders like Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, and others joining the protests. "The government does not want a smooth session of the assembly," Pilot added.

LoP of Rajasthan State Assembly Tikaram Jully also condemned the actions of the BJP, stating, "BJP does not want the Assembly to function and opposition stays in it... Their intent is not democratic... We will go the Gandhian way, protest and then strategize for the future... We will stay on the west gate and then decide..."

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra raised concerns about the Speaker's statement, which contradicted the order of suspension.

"The Speaker's on-record statement mentioned that the suspended MLAs will remain outside the well of the House, but the released order states that the suspended MLAs will not enter the Assembly premises. This order is against the Speaker's statement," he said. Dotasra further added that the party could bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and accused the BJP of using its influence unfairly. "This Legislative Assembly is not for BJP's 'dadagiri'," he said.

The Congress MLAs have been protesting over the alleged 'Daadi' remark made by state minister Avinash Gehlot regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While BJP leaders support the minister and deny any derogatory intent in the comment, Congress MLAs are calling for the remark to be expunged from the record.

Later six Congress MLAs including Govind Singh Dotasara, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar were suspended by speaker Vasudev Devnani. (ANI)