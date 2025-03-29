CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' in Jaipur

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday flagged off the 2025 Run for Fit Rajasthan program at Amar Jawan Jyoti near Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

He was accompanied by Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed certificates to athletes who managed to win gold medals at the 38th national games organised in Uttarakhand this year.

The Rajasthan sports minister highlighted the importance of the 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' event, saying that society remains healthy when individuals keep fit.

"You all have come here to keep Rajasthan fit. Keeping fit (healthy) is an individual choice. As the Chief Minister says, when a person is healthy, the society remains healthy. With this aim, we have organised runs to keep everyone fit in Rajasthan," Rathore said while addressing the gathering.

The minister said that the government was making efforts to encourage athletes in the state through the initiation of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and has provided them with incentives worth Rs 30 crore.

"To further encourage athletes from Rajasthan, the Chief Minister has started the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). We have already given incentives worth more than Rs 30 crore to the athletes in the state. We are working to establish stadiums in different regions," Rathore added.

The international athletes were awarded leases for land allotment under the state government's scheme of Bhumi Aavantan Niti (Land Allocation).

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma inaugurated several development projects under the Department of Agriculture in Bikaner. Speaking at the event, the CM said that farmers are the backbone of the state, further adding that if a farmer progresses, the country develops.

He further stated that the government was implementing schemes related to farming and was making vans and veterinary doctors available to treat ailing farm animals. (ANI)