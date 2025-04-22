An honour to welcome JD Vance: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari extended a warm welcome to United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children during their visit to the Amber Fort in Jaipur on Tuesday.

JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, was accompanied by his family as they embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur on Tuesday. At the entrance to the Fort they were greeted in a traditional Rajasthani welcome with dancers and elegantly decorated elephants.

The Chief Minister Sharma seen greeting and shaking hands with Vance's sons.

Sharing a post on X, Sharma wrote, "It was an honour to welcome the Vice President of the USA, Mr. JD Vance, along with his family, to the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur today."

The Vance family reached the Amber Fort in the morning, having departed from the Rambagh Palace, where they were staying.

The Vance family received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur's Amber Fort. They were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance.

Amber Fort is situated in the valley of the Aravalli ranges just below Jaigarh Fort. Prior to shifting their capital to Jaipur, Amber was the capital of the Kachhwaha Rajputs. Amber was initially under the domain of the Susawat Meena tribe. In the 11th century, Dulahrai (Dhola), the son of Sodhadeva, laid the foundation of the Kachhwaha dynasty in the Dhundhar region. His son, Kakil Dev, took over the reign of Amber from the Meenas.

Raja Man Singh I started the construction of the new palace complex at the end of the 16th century. After Raja Man Singh I, Mirza Raja Jai Singh I and Sawai Jai Singh II made modifications and changes as per the needs from time to time. They also changed the interior decoration as per their own interests. The entire fort was constructed in four stages.

A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.

The US Vice President and his family also visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning, shortly after their arrival.

Their sons wore kurta-pyjamas, while their daughter was dressed in an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

Vance and his family landed at Palam Airport, where they were welcomed by Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vance was also given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his first official visit to India.

The US Vice President, on Monday, said it was an "honour" to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the PM a "great leader" on the first day of his visit to India.

On Wednesday, Vance will visit Agra along with his family. The India visit of the US Vice President concludes with their departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am. (ANI)