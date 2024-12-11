logo
46 Hour Borewell Rescue in Dausa: Teams Race Against Time to Save 5-Year-Old Boy

Rescue teams in Dausa intensify efforts to save 5-year-old boy trapped in borewell for over 46 hours
🏷 Rajasthan
Dec 11, 2024, 06:52 AM
Borewell Rescue in Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan): Operations were underway on Wednesday after 46 hours to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell while playing in Dausa.

Yogesh Kumar, a rescue official said that a hole of 35 metre had been dug to rescue the boy.

"We have dug a hole 35-metre deep and require to dig in some 46 to 48 metres more to rescue the boy. We are doing our best and are trying to complete the rescue operations today," said Yogesh speaking to ANI.

Further rescue operations are underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine had been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep tunnel near the borewell to rescue the child.

According to district administration officials, the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable.

"The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate said earlier."

Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he said.

Earlier this year in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF.

The girl had been stuck at a depth of 28 feet and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her. (ANI)

