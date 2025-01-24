Red Alert in Punjab for Republic Day; CM Mann to Hoist Tricolour in Patiala

Chandigarh: A red alert has been declared in Punjab ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the state. Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla said that special operations are being launched in all the districts of Punjab.

Arpit Shukla said, "A red alert has been declared in Punjab given the Republic Day celebrations. Special operations are being launched in all the districts of Punjab. The senior officers from Chandigarh have been sent to the fields to inspect the security arrangements. Checking is being done in all the districts of Punjab to keep an eye on gangsters, smugglers, and anti-social elements."

He said that hotspots have been identified and various operations are being conducted.

"Depending upon sensitivity and problem operations have been planned which includes search and raids. Intensive checking is also being done at the bus stops, and railway stations. We have strengthened the second line of defence along the international borders to curb infiltration and smuggling," he said.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in Patiala.

He further said, "Earlier it was decided that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in Faridkot. But due to administrative reasons, the venue has been shifted to Patiala."

In the national capital, the Republic Day Parade will feature a cultural performance with 5000 artists and it will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, told ANI that earlier cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path in front of the main dais and used to perform and move forward but this time cultural performers will be visible on the entire Kartavya Path.

"There will be 5000 cultural artists, earlier when cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path, where the President is sitting with other dignitaries, they used to perform and move forward. So, we understood the rest of the people present there don't get to see the view of cultural performance. So, this time, cultural performers will be visible on the entire Kartavya Path," he said.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent. (ANI)