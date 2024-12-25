Punjab Police Arrest Four, Including ASI, After Tarn Taran Encounter in Extortion Case

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested four people including a police officer following an encounter in connection with a firing incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Yadwinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of Ruriwala; Prabhdeep Singh, who hails from Hun Dhai Wala; and Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Sarhali Kalan.

Pawandeep Singh, who is an ASI in Punjab Police, reportedly mortgaged his pistol to the shooters.

Police also recovered a pistol along with live cartridges, which were used in the incident.

According to the police, Lakhbir Singh and Yadwinder Singh fired gunshots at the gate of victim Veer Singh, a resident of Ruriwala, Tarn Taran, and demanded an extortion of Rs 50 lakhs.

The four associates of Landa Harike gang have been arrested by Punjab Police following an encounter in Tarn Taran district.

Police registered an FIR under sections 308(4) and 35(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chohla Sahib police station.

"Acting swiftly on technical aspects and human intelligence, both shooters were identified, and a trap was laid to arrest them. During this, the shooters fired gunshots at the police party, and in retaliation, Yadwinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh, alias Laddu, both residents of Village Ruriwala, Tarn Taran, got injured," police said. (ANI)