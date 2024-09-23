Punjab: Nine iron rods recovered from Bathinda-Delhi railway track, tragedy averted

Bathinda (Punjab): Nine iron rods were recovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Monday.

Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar, said that a train had to stopped after multiple iron rods were seen on the Bathinda-Delhi railway tracks early Sunday morning. The rods were recovered at around 3 am.

According to railway police officials, as soon as the rods were found on the tracks, the railway officials removed them and an FIR was registered against unknown persons.

"In the morning, the RPF had investigated the matter and recovered the rods, after which the matter was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and then an FIR was registered," said Investigating Officer Kumar.

He further said that a total of nine rods had been recovered from the site of the incident.

"Nine iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being done," he added.

In another incident on Sunday, a major tragedy was averted in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after a 5-litre emply gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks.

The incident had occurred near Prempur railway station at around 5.50 am.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilots of the goods train reported a 5-liter empty gas cylinder on the track, following which the driver halted the train.

The statement from CPRO of North Central Railway said, "A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security, and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter."

Similarly on September 19, a metal pole was found on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Uttarakhand.

According to Indian Railway officials, the loco pilot of train reported a 6-meter-long iron pole on the track following which the driver halted the train.

—ANI