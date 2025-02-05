Punjab Minister Urges PM Modi to Discuss Deportation Issue with Trump

Amritsar: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the United States President Donald Trump to find solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly illegally migrated to the US.

Dhaliwal, who interacted with the media, said that 104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls US President Donald Trump his friend and should find a solution to the issue of deportation in a meeting .

"Modiji calls Trump (US President Donald Trump) his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue....104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today. Of 104 persons, around 30 people are from Punjab. All of them are in good health condition," he said.

He said the issue of deportation concerns governments of two countries and the youth who have been deported belong to different states of the country.

Dhaliwal said threat of deportation was being faced by more people who had gone to the United States and a solution should be found.

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said last month that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

"We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime. For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

The deportation issue has taken a political turn with the Congress claiming that the US was treating Indian citizens poorly.

"Shocking & shameful! The way the US is deporting Indians--chained like criminals--is inhumane & unacceptable. Why is PM Narendra Modi silent? Where is self-respect? Dr S Jaishankar what are you doing to stop this humiliation of our people? Speak up & act Now," posted Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is releasing some migrant detainees. This as its detention system has exceeded maximum capacity amid a spike in arrests under President Trump. According to CBS News, space inside detention facilities was at 109% capacity, with the close to 42,000 migrant detainees. (ANI)