Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slams Govt, calls drug crackdown a drama

Chandigarh: Criticizing the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' drive, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the timing and intent of the crackdown.

" Any decision against drugs taken by any Govt, everyone - especially the main opposition party would welcome it. But I think there is time for everything...Chief Minister is the first crusader. If your CM is not 'nasha-mukt' (drugs-free), how will Punjab be drugs-free?... After three years now, when the youth of Punjab are destroyed, when Punjab is on the brink of economic destruction, you have launched these raids. You have got this idea from another state - in the line of bulldozers being used to demolish buildings. All the drug trade is being facilitated by top Police officers. Did you demolish any Police official's residence?.," Bajwa said.

He alleged that top police officers facilitate the drug trade and questioned whether any of their residences had been demolished. "You are unable to nab anyone or stop supply. People do not trust you... This is drama... They know that people are criticising them...So, I think there is nothing in this," he added.

On Monday, the Punjab government announced an intensive crackdown against drug abuse in the state and directed law enforcement agencies to initiate large-scale operations in the coming days.

To mitigate the distress that may arise among habitual drug users, district administrations was instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities.

"The Punjab Government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming weeks through Law Enforcement Agencies. The action will start in the next few days," read the state department press release.

"This could cause distress amongst habitual users of drugs. To slowly wean them away from drugs, all DCs are hereby directed to ensure an adequate number of rehab and Drug De-addiction centres equipped with the necessary equipment and medicines, including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff, etc. Preparations should be done on a war footing and each DC should be ready in the next two days," added the statement.

The order further emphasised, "Respective DC shall be personally responsible for ensuring this and any laxity in this regard shall invite strict disciplinary action. The entire exercise shall be personally monitored by the undersigned." (ANI)