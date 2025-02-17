Punjab Govt to Take Strict Action Against Travel Agents Involved in Illegal Immigration

Sangrur: Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that the state government will take strict action against the travel agents who were involved in illegal immigration of the Indian nationals from Punjab to the United States.

The Punjab Finance Minister also criticised the deportation of the Indian nationals and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss the laws with the US President and protect the legal rights of the individuals.

"Punjab government will take strict action against the travel agents who were involved in illegal immigration. But the way USA is deporting the immigrants in shackles like hardcore criminals is condemnable and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss this with the US President and get this changed, protecting the legal rights of the individuals," Cheema told ANI.

He also alleged that the central government and BJP were orchestrating a "conspiracy" to defame Punjab and Sikh community by landing flights carrying the immigrants in Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came down hard on the Centre over the deportation of Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the United States, and said that Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants.

He questioned the Centre as to why Ahmedabad or any other place was not chosen.

"Sheikh Hasina landed in Hindon, Ghaziabad. Why can these (Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US) be landed in Hindon? They should be landed in the national capital; we will bring our people from there. Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants. Why is Ahmedabad or Ambala not chosen? BJP always conspires to defame Punjab. They don't let international flights operate from Amritsar, claiming that it is not suitable for it, so why are flights coming in from the US now?" he added.

"I will strictly oppose this. I demand to the MEA and the MHA that the plane is still onboard, change the route and make it land in Delhi, Hindon or Ahmedabad," CM Mann said.

Responding to this, Punjab BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa countered his claims, saying that 67 of the deported people are from Punjab.

He also questioned the Punjab government's inaction against illegal immigration and its failure to address unemployment and industry growth in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa urged CM Mann to focus on rehabilitating deported individuals through support for start-ups.

"Of all the people deported so far, 67 are from Punjab, and the rest are from other states. By politicising this, the CM is degrading his own state. What action has he taken against those who sent these people through illegal immigration? They are taking huge sums of money and sending the children to other countries. Immigration is the biggest industry in Punjab. What action has been taken against illegal immigration centres? This issue should not be politicised," he said.

He claimed that the families of Punjab are already under pressure as nothing was done when the people were leaving the state.

"

Now the CM is making it political. They went there because of unemployment. What did the Punjab government do for employment? No industry is entering or investing in Punjab. The CM should rehabilitate them by offering them loans for opening startups," Fatehjung Bajwa added.

Earlier on Sunday, aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar Airport. The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch landed in Amritsar.

This is the third such flight of deportees which has landed in Amritsar Airport after US President Donald Trump's inauguration. On February 5, the first batch of to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)