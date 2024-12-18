NIA Chargesheets 2 Khalistani Operatives in Punjab Terror Conspiracy Case

Mohali: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted two aides of designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh (alias Landa) of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) organisation in a terror conspiracy case, the agency informed today.

Jaspreet Singh (alias Jass) and Baljeet Singh (alias Rana Bhai) were chargesheeted before the NIA special Court in Mohali, Punjab.

"They were identified by NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Landa," read a statement by NIA.

The agency accused Jass to be an "important on-ground operative" of Landa and his associate identified as Pattu Khaira.

"It further emerged during investigation that Jass was involved in Landa's drug smuggling and extortion network aimed at generating funds for BKI," NIA said.

Baljeet has been allegedly been involved in manufacturing weapons and supplying them various operatives of the Landa gang.

"Baljeet was manufacturing weapons locally and using social media to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang. Baljeet was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for supply of arms and ammunition," read the NIA statement.

During the course of the investigation, the agency has seized various arms, ammunitions, narcotics, digital devices and other incriminating articles from the accused. Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Earlier on December 11, the agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with the gangster-terror nexus case involving operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF), including Canada-based Arsh Dala.

The raids were carried out in six districts in Punjab--Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur, and Mansa--along with Sirsa in Haryana.

In total, the NIA raided eight locations within the six districts across Punjab and one in Haryana.

The search teams seized several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices, and documents, which are being examined by the NIA as part of the ongoing investigation in the case (RC 02/2024/NIA/DLI). (ANI)