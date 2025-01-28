Jalandhar Bandh Called in Protest After Statue Vandalism Incident in Amritsar

Jalandhar: A call for a Jalandhar Bandh has been given from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday by various organisations in response to the incident in Amritsar on Republic Day, where a youth allegedly attempted to damage the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar a day before Republic Day.

In view of this, heavy police force has been deployed at various intersections, including Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Chowk, and Shri Guru Ravidas Chowk, since this morning.

The ACP informed that police forces have been deployed at all intersections in response to the Jalandhar Bandh call.

Around 2500 personnel have been deployed to ensure that people do not face inconvenience while travelling.

Jalandhar ACP Nirmal Singh said, "An incident happened in Amritsar, in which some miscreants attempted to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue. In relation to that incident, a 'bandh' has been called in Jalandhar today. We held a meeting with the people who called for 'bandh'...We will try to conduct this 'bandh' peacefully...The whole city has been divided into 7 zones..."

However, essential services such as medical facilities, university exams, government buses, and government offices will remain operational.

Arun Sandal, President of Sat Guru Kabir Tiger Force, along with leaders like Soma Hans and Boota, stated that the community condemns the incident that took place in Sri Amritsar Sahib. They also mentioned that some mischief-makers attempted to enter Baba Saheb Ambedkar Chowk but were stopped by the police. Sandal further added that the disrespect in Amritsar could have happened in Jalandhar as well.

"Despite discussions with the administration, we did not receive any assurances, which led us to call for the bandh," he added.

Earlier, CM Bhgwant Mann emphasized that the incident is highly condemnable and that severe punishment will be meted out to those responsible. He instructed the administration to investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against the culprits.

In a post on X, CM Mann emphasized, "The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on the heritage street of Shri Amritsar Sahib is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven for this incident. Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits."

Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh said that the accused in the matter has been taken into custody and the police are investigating further. (ANI)