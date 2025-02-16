Deported Indian Pleads for Help After Family's Huge Sacrifice

Ferozepur: Sourav, one of the alleged illegal Indian immigrants who were deported from the US to Amritsar, opened up on his harrowing experience and said that around Rs 45 lakhs were spent to help him go to the US, but everything went in vain.

The deportee said that his parents had sold their lands, borrowed money, and urged the government to help them.

"My parents sold our lands and borrowed money from relatives to fund the process... I want help from the government because my parents sold our land and took a loan, but all that went in vain," Sourav told ANI.

Speaking about his deportation, he said that he was caught by the police when he entered the US on January 27, and within 2-3 hours of being caught, he was taken to a police station, and subsequently to a camp.

"I entered the US on January 27. We were caught by the police within 2-3 hours of entering the US. They took us to the police station, and 2-3 hours later, we were taken to a camp...We stayed at the camp for 15-18 days. There was no one to listen to us. Two days ago, we were told that we were being shifted to another camp. When we boarded the flight, we were told we were being sent back to India," he further added.

Elaborating on his deportation exercise, he said that after leaving India in December, he first went to Malaysia, followed by Mumbai, and then flew to Amsterdam, Panama, followed by Tapachula and Mexico, where he stayed for three to four days.

"I left India on 17 December... First, I went to Malaysia, where I stayed for a week; then took the next flight to Mumbai, where I stayed for 10 days. From Mumbai, I went to Amsterdam, then to Panama to Tapachula and then to Mexico City. From Mexico City, it took us 3-4 days to cross the border... We cooperated with the American authorities, but still, no one heard our appeals. Our hands and legs were tied... Our mobile phones were confiscated when we were in the camp, and we had no contact back home."

"What can I say to the US government? They did everything as per rules," Sourav further stated.

As for now, a total of two aircraft carrying the illegally migrated Indian nationals have landed at the Amritsar airport.

The first aircraft, a US Air Force plane carrying 100 Indian citizens landed on February 5. The second aircraft carrying the second batch of the Indian nationals had landed on Sunday. (ANI)