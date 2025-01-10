Blast outside police station in Punjab's Amritsar, investigation underway

Amritsar: A radiator blast outside the Gumtala Police Station on the evening of January 9 has prompted an investigation by the local police.

According to ACP West Amritsar, Shiv Darshan Singh, the incident occurred around 8 pm when ASI Harjinder Singh, in charge of the police station, was engaged in public dealings.

Singh recounted the event, stating, "When Gumtala Police Station in charge ASI Harjinder Singh was engaged in public dealings, he heard an explosion outside the police station." Upon reaching the scene, Singh discovered that the coolant from ASI Tajinder Singh's car was leaking.

The ACP further explained that a mechanic was called to inspect the vehicle. "After a mechanic checked the car, it was found that it was a radiator blast," Singh said, confirming the nature of the incident.

As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Singh assured that the police are actively investigating the matter. "Investigation is underway. We have no information on anyone claiming responsibility for the incident. If we get any such information, we will verify it," he added.

The police are continuing their efforts to ascertain the cause and any potential links to larger security concerns.

Meanwhile, Punjab police dismantled a cross-border drug cartel that was operating with the help of drone technology to smuggle drugs from Pakistan.

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, took to X to announce the breakthrough, revealing that the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested four individuals involved in the illegal trafficking operation.

According to DGP Yadav, the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to push narcotics across the India-Pakistan border.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border drug cartel by arresting 4 accused who were in contact with #Pakistan-based smugglers using drones to push drugs across the border. 5 Kg Heroin recovered, and an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages," the DGP wrote in his post.

Authorities also registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar. Investigations are continuing, with Punjab Police working to trace both the "forward and backward linkages" of the cartel. (ANI)