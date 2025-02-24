BJP's Tarun Chugh slams AAP and Congress for "misleading" Punjab and "wasting" state resources

Chandigarh: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh strongly criticized both the ruling AAP government and the opposition Congress in Punjab, accusing them of engaging in a political charade while the state suffers.

Chugh stated that in the past 36 months, AAP, which was entrusted with governance, has completely failed to meet the expectations of the people. Instead of holding the ruling party accountable, Congress, which sits in the opposition, has been complicit in AAP's misgovernance, failing to question its blatant mismanagement of Punjab's resources and deteriorating law and order situation.

As the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session began today, Chugh highlighted the long list of unfulfilled promises by AAP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He reminded the people that the much-publicized promise of Rs 1,000 per month to women remains unfulfilled, farmers are still waiting for the loan waivers they were assured of, and the youth of Punjab are battling drug addiction while struggling with a lack of job opportunities.

The AAP government, which came to power with tall claims, has completely abandoned its commitments, leaving Punjab in a state of despair.

Chugh alleged that both AAP and Congress have systematically pushed Punjab decades backwards. He pointed out that their reckless governance has trapped the state in a vicious cycle of debt while law and order have been compromised for political gains.

The people of Punjab--farmers, youth, and traders--are living in fear as the government lacks any concrete policy or solutions to their problems, he said.

He further added that the people of Punjab, 3 crores strong, are demanding answers from these two parties that have ruined the state with their mismanagement and deceitful politics.

Chugh reaffirmed that the BJP remains committed to exposing the failures of AAP and Congress and ensuring a better future for Punjab under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development and good governance. (ANI)