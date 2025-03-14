5 Injured in Iron Rod Attack at Golden Temple, Amritsar; Suspect Detained

Amritsar: At least five people were injured after an assailant attacked people with an iron rod in the Golden Temple premises on Friday. The attack took place at Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai which is a lodging facility for pilgrims.

Two patients in serious condition were shifted to Vallah. The assailant was identified as Zulfan, a resident of Haryana. ACP Jaspal Singh said, "A person named Zulfan resident of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana climbed on the second floor of Guru Ram Das Sarai complex. He had an iron rod in his hand. When a worker tried to stop him, he attacked the worker Jasbir Singh. When the devotees and other workers tried to stop him, he attacked them also. They handed over Zulfan to police...A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

Dr Sahil Kundra, Medical officer at the Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital said that two patients are in critical condition.

Dr Sahil Kundra said, "Five patients were admitted to the hospital. Two patients are serious and have been shifted to Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College & Hospital, Vallah. Three patients have been relieved after getting first aid. Out of the two patients one is on ventilator."

Earlier, Kotwali SHO Sarmel Singh said, "Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has handed over a person named Zulfan to the police. There was a clash inside the Golden Temple premises, and people of both sides suffered injuries. The workers of SGPC have also been injured. Action will be taken according to law."

The patients were admitted to Guru Ramdas Hospital in Amritsar. The hospital is run by the SGPC. (ANI)