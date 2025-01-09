Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, on Thursday visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and sought blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

The minister was received by the temple administration. After praying at the temple, Chouhan told reporters that the country is on the path of development.

"May the Goddess bless us all. All brothers and sisters, all the citizens of the nation stay happy and healthy. Our nation moves toward the path of progress...I wish peace and harmony prevail among the citizens of the nation," he said.

Located atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam, the Kamakhya Temple is an ancient and highly esteemed hub of Tantric worship, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, and serves as the epicentre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga tradition.

Earlier, on Saturday, Chouhan underlined the importance of environment conservation and suggested running a campaign to educate people about environmental issues.

"Today, the Earth is in danger. If the environment continues to deteriorate - the question today is, whether the earth will remain livable for the coming generations. We need to run a campaign for environmental conservation. We do not need to preach but do something to inspire others, " Singh told reporters in Delhi on Saturday.

Chouhan, who is the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development said, "I have taken a resolution to plant saplings every day. After 19 February 2021, none of the days has passed when I didn't plant a sapling..." (ANI)