Rath Yatra: Odisha Police warns tourists of rising hotel booking scams, fake websites

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Wednesday alerted tourists against the rising hotel booking scams in Odisha ahead of the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is set to commence on June 27.

“Hotel booking scams are rising in Odisha, especially in places like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, etc. Fraudsters create fake websites and social media pages that look genuine, offering cheap rates, urgent deals, and guaranteed bookings. They demand full payment via UPI, wallets, or bank transfer and use fake customer care numbers and receipts.

"Many of these fake sites appear at the top of Google search results, making them hard to identify,” informed the Odisha Crime Branch in an official statement on Wednesday.

The victims often realise that they have been cheated by cyber fraudsters only after reaching the destination.

Odisha Police further stated that several complaints have been received through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, along with alerts from government bodies, hotel owners, and the general public regarding fake websites offering fraudulent hotel deals.

“Through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, our team has already received 317 complaints regarding fake hotel booking websites, and necessary action has been taken against them. Our team is actively keeping an eye out for any fake hotel booking websites and the team is taking quick action to remove them as soon as they come to our notice,” added Odisha Police.

Tourists and devotees have been advised to book hotels only through verified platforms or official tourism websites, cross-check the hotel’s contact number and address using Google Maps.

People have also been asked to confirm the booking by calling the hotel directly, avoid making full advance payments, pay partially if possible and use secure payment gateways instead of direct UPI or wallet transfers.

Police have urged visitors to always ask for a proper booking confirmation via SMS or email with a valid booking ID or invoice and remain cautious of unrealistically low-priced deals, especially near Puri during the Ratha Yatra.

They have also asked people to read recent reviews and ratings on trusted platforms before booking.

The tourists have been asked to immediately report to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 if they come across any fake hotel websites or suspicious listings.

The social media team of the Crime Branch has also taken down several fake websites offering bookings, upon receipt of complaints.

--IANS