President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid floral tributes to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar on the 69th anniversary of Mahaparinirvan Diwas .

In a social media post on X, the President of India wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Bhubaneswar."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in the national capital and said that his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their tributes to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to the late leader at the Parliament House Lawns said that he is committed to protecting Baba Saheb's Constitution, which serves as the most powerful tool for the countrymen.

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day. Baba Saheb's Constitution, based on the spirit of social equality, justice and rights, is the most powerful tool for the countrymen - and I am always committed to protecting it. My salute to the architect of the Constitution. Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan!" Gandhi posted on X.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

A revered leader, thinker, and reformer, he dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination. Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in New Delhi. (ANI)