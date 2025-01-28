PM Modi Inaugurates Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Conclave, Boosting Investment in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Cabinet ministers, and business leaders from India and across the world.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the event.

The Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, the flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the Government of Odisha, aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Addressing the event, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continued support to the state.

Highlighting the PM's fifth visit to Odisha in just seven months, Majhi emphasized that the recent initiatives, including the foundation of 'Purvodaya', would lead to significant infrastructural development and transformation in Odisha in the coming months.

"In the last seven months, it's your (PM Modi's) 5th visit to Odisha and you always bring gifts for the state. This time, you have brought such a big gift that the condition of Odisha will massively change in a few months. The foundation of 'Purvodaya' you laid seven months back, a strong infrastructure is going to be built on that," he said.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

The two-day conclave will be held from January 28 to 29. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

Earlier today, the Odisha CM welcomed PM Modi upon his visit to the state.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "Welcoming PM Narendra Modi Ji to the sacred land of Shree Jagannath for the inauguration of the transformative 'Utkarsh Odisha 2025', a significant step towards a Vikasit Bharat, Vikasit Odisha." (ANI)