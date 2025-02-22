Odisha's Red Sanders Jungle: 33 Years of Decline and Urgent Conservation Needed

Gajapati: The number of Red Sanders trees, which once made up a large and dense forest in Odisha's Gajapati district, is severely declining. Historically, the district boasted the largest Red Sands forest in Asia.

However, the current scenario is alarming, with the forest dwindling drastically.

Speaking to ANI, Paralakhemundi DFO S. Anand expressed concern over the depletion of red sander trees, stating, "During the reign of the Paralakhemundi Maharaja, red sander trees were planted on a large scale and were well maintained. There was no destruction during his time. However, due to improper arrangements and loopholes in the system, people from neighbouring states are now illicitly cutting and taking away these highly valuable trees, which also have significant medicinal uses.

"The lack of proper management has led to continued looting. The number of trees has drastically declined. For thousands of years, proper plantation efforts were carried out, but now only 3,000 to 4,000 trees remain," he added.

According to the DFO, the Red Sanders trees, initially planted by the Maharaja in the areas of Gosani block's Labanyagada and Guma block's Namnagada, are now being plundered by thieves. Despite efforts to protect the forest, the Forest Department has failed to safeguard this invaluable resource.

Paralakhemundi DFO S. Anand has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to protect the Red Sanders forest.

Paralakhemundi Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati was pivotal in creating a separate forest for Red Sanders trees, renowned for their medicinal properties. After ascending to the throne of Paralakhemundi in 1913, the Maharaja undertook various public welfare initiatives within his kingdom. As the kingdom had an independent account within the then Madras Presidency, the Maharaja collected Red Sanders trees from different places and created a forest near Paralakhemundi.

Over time, the forest came under the control of the Forest Department and is currently managed by the Paralakhemundi Forest Range.

The Red Sanders tree, known for its medicinal properties, is being cleared from the Mahendragiri and Devagiri forest ranges. Although the exact number of trees planted by Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati is unknown, it is estimated that around 12,000 trees were planted to create the forest, according to DFO.

DFO S.Anand said the government should take immediate action to safeguard the remaining trees and create new forests.

Various activits have questioned the Forest Department and the government on their lack of effort in protecting the forest and planting new trees. Activists say, despite the significant loss of trees over the years, no new trees have been planted, and security measures have not been strengthened.

In this regard, Paralakhemundi DFO S. Anand told ANI that various measures have been taken to protect the Red Sanders forest. The trees are being numbered, and GPS tracking is also being done. (ANI)