Odisha Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Yellow Alert Issued for 4 Districts Amid IMD Forecast

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts, forecasting light to heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said, "Wind direction has changed to south-easterly, and the winds are carrying a lot of moisture as a result of which there was a forecast of rain. In interior Odisha, light to medium rainfall is expected. Heavy rain is expected in some places."

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in many parts of Coastal Odisha and isolated areas of Interior Odisha. Additionally, shallow to moderate fog may occur in one or two locations in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Sundargarh districts.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal remained stationary as of 8:30 AM IST on December 20, 2024.

The associated upper cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. This system is projected to move northward and develop into a depression within 12 hours, subsequently tracking northeastwards while retaining its depression status for the following 24 hours.

Meanwhile, regarding temperatures, no significant changes are anticipated over the next three days. However, a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter in various districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD release, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea along the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts, as well as the west-central Bay of Bengal, due to unfavourable conditions predicted for Saturday. (ANI)