Odisha Seizes 230 Truckloads of Illegally Stockpiled Sand

Mayurbhanj: A massive amount of sand, illegally extracted and stockpiled near the Sonali River in Odisha's Kaptipada, was seized by a joint team of officials from the Mining Department, Tahasildar, and Police, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the site and found over 230 truckloads of sand, valued at a significant amount. The sand had been illegally extracted and stockpiled for smuggling.

The Tahasildar, along with the Mining Officer, immediately initiated the process of auctioning the seized sand. However, as no bidders came forward, the sand will be auctioned later, and the proceeds will go to the government treasury.

The Tahasildar stated that the seizure of such a large quantity of illegally stockpiled sand is a significant achievement, and the revenue generated from the auction will benefit the government.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)