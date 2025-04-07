Odisha ministers inaugurate 100-day countdown program 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and BJP MP Sambit Patra inaugurated the Yoga Mahotsav at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

This event marks the beginning of a 100-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21.

BJP MP Sambit Patra highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting Yoga globally and said, "Today, a countdown of Yoga International Day has started in Odisha. PM Modi has made a big contribution to Yoga. He presented Yoga as a soft power in the UN after becoming PM in 2014...A big program was organised today as only 75 days are left (in International Yoga Day). Such countdown arrangements are being organised in 10 big cities in India..."

During the event, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav spoke about the importance of celebrating Yoga and shared details about the countdown program.

Speaking to ANI, Jadhav said, "On 21st June, 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated. We have prepared a 100-day countdown program for the Yoga Day. Under this program, 10 different programs will be organised in 10 cities of 10 states..."

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, expressed her support for the initiative and said, "The central government has started an initiative which serves Odisha as a destination in regard to International Yoga Day. I, as a tourism minister, welcome this step and extend my gratitude to the central government..."

The Yoga Mahotsav is part of the government's efforts to promote Yoga and its benefits across the country as the world prepares for International Yoga Day in June.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every June 21st to raise awareness about the importance of yoga and its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The theme for the 10th International Day was "Yoga for Self and Society," which emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony. (ANI)