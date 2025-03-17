Odisha: Five arrested for separate murders during Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested five persons, including a prime accused, and detained one more in connection with two separate murders that occurred during

Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Four individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Macheswar murder case. According to DCP Bhubaneswar, Jagmohan Meena, the first murder was reported at the Mancheshwar police station. The victim in this case was Ayushman Pati, who was killed following an altercation with the prime accused, Tanmay Behra.

Meena explained, "Yesterday, a murder case was reported in Pancheshwar police station. The victim in this case was Ayushman Pati, who died in this case and the main accused in this case is Tanmay Behra, who had assaulted him."

Along with Tanmay Behra, three others have been arrested for providing shelter to him and helping him evade arrest. These include his brothers Padmanav Behra and Prashant Behra, as well as Padmanav's driver, Sameer Kumar.

Meena further stated, "The incident happened in this case because of a small argument. There was a hot altercation and later a quarrel between Tanmay Behra and Ayushman Pati. Due to that quarrel, the victim was stabbed by Tanmay Behra which led to his death."

As per DCP Meena, the murder resulted from a heated argument during Holi celebrations, and there was no prior enmity between the victim and the accused persons. The altercation escalated quickly, and Tanmay Behra attacked Pati, leading to the tragic incident. The police have expressed confidence that the arrests will help resolve the case quickly.

In addition to the Macheswar murder case, a separate investigation has led to the arrest of a prime accused and a minor in the Sahid Nagar murder case. (ANI)