Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Visits Gajapati & Ganjam to Address Crop Damage from Unseasonal Rain

Gajapati: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, on Sunday visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall and interacted with affected farmers in the region.

During his visit, CM Majhi directed the officials to assess the damage and provide assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



So far, 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected due to the unseasonal rain in the state, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Odisha BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra speaking about CM Majhi's visit said that the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister visited Ganjam, Gajapati, and other districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mohapatra said, "From the 20th of this month till the day before yesterday (December 28) there was erratic rain in Ganjam district as well as in other districts, crops have been damaged and the farmers are in distress. Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari both came to visit Ganjam, Gajapati and other districts."

"He (Odisha CM) has given assurance that the government is with the farmers. Our government is committed... the government is working day and night to help the farmers," Mohapatra added.

On Saturday, CM Majhi chaired a review meeting on crop loss assessment and set December 30 as the deadline to identify the farmers, who have lost their crops including paddy, vegetables, and betel, for release of compensation amount through DBT, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Earlier, CM Majhi had assured farmers of quick compensation for their crop damage. He has urged the farmers, who are insured, to inform regarding their crop damage on Helpline number 14447 from their registered phone numbers. (ANI)