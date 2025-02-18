KIIT Vice-Chancellor Apologizes, Reaffirms Commitment to Student Safety After Nepali Student's Death

Bhubaneswar: The Vice-Chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed University issued a letter of apology following the recent incident involving the death of a third-year Nepali student in her hostel room.

KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students.," the letter reads.

Earlier today, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) set up a 24/7 control room at its campus 6 to assist Nepali students returning to the university.

The father of the deceased alleged that she was being 'harassed and emotionally blackmailed, which led to her allegedly dying by suicide.

"We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed due to which she died by suicide," the father, Sunil Lamsal told ANI.

He further informed that he had a conversation with the university officials but the officials did not reveal any new information.

"Yesterday, we had a conversation with the University officials. They did not say anything, but the police and college administration are cooperating," the father said.

He said that the family had got to know about the alleged suicide from their son (the girl's brother) on February 16, and also alleged that the accused which has been arrested is 'the reason behind this.'

Meanwhile, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal over the issue of arising situation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Deuba stated that she held a telephone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava regarding the issue.

"After the news of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's death in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and then the Nepalese student being shifted to hostel, came to the media, we immediately took this issue seriously and started diplomatic initiatives Regarding this incident, I have been contacting the concerned body this morning. This morning I instructed the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharmalai, to understand the reality of the incident and take necessary action regarding the problem faced by Nepali students. He is working accordingly and has recently published a communique from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi," Deuba said in a post on X. (ANI)