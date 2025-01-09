CM Majhi: With PM Modi's Support, Odisha Aims to Rank Among Top 5 Indian States

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday joined the inaugural session of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention,' inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM spent more than 15 hours in Odisha. Even in his speech, he talked extensively about the culture and heritage of Odisha. He put forward many points for strengthening the tourism sector in the state. His words and this event have given us good confidence and a boost in our morale that in the coming days, investment in the state will increase... In collaboration with Singapore, we are already working on Skill India and Skill Odisha initiatives the President of Singapore will also be visiting Odisha this month on the 17th and 18th... With the blessings of the Prime Minister, Odisha will certainly rise to be among the best 5 states of India," he told reporters.

In a post on X, CM Majhi wrote, "I had the honor of joining the inaugural session of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention,' inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, alongside The President of Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Christine Carla Kangaloo, Hon'ble Governor Shri Hari Babu Kambhampati Ji, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Ji, and other distinguished dignitaries. It was a privilege to welcome everyone to this historic event."

Majhi said that Odisha is one of the most investor-friendly states in India.



"Odisha's appeal extends beyond its glorious past and breathtaking landscapes. It is a land of limitless opportunities for the future. Today, Odisha stands as one of the most investor-friendly states in India. With rich mineral resources, a rapidly growing IT sector, agro-processing, and renewable energy industries, Odisha has become a prime destination for business."

Majhi said that the train will visit various destinations of cultural, historical, and religious importance throughout India over the course of three weeks.



Majhi also attended the inaugural of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora visiting during the PBD Convention.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for the Indian diaspora. The train will visit various destinations of cultural, historical, and religious importance throughout India over the course of three weeks."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an exhibition as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He received a grand welcome from CM Majhi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.(ANI)