Chilika Wildlife Division Conducts Annual Bird Census, Records Increase in Migratory Birds

Khordha: In a significant exercise to monitor the health of its ecosystem, the Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha conducted its annual bird census today.

Species such as Glossy Ibis, Purple Moorhen, Pintail, Godwit, Great Egret, Medium Egret, Bronze-winged Jacana, Black-winged Stilt, Cormorants, and various other birds have been spotted in the area.

The Odisha Forest Department is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and conservation of the migratory birds.

In the Chilika Wildlife Division, the migratory birds arrived in September, one month earlier than the scheduled time. According to officials, the migratory birds arrive usually at the end of October.

Chilika Lake is the largest brackish Water Lagoon with estuarine character that sprawls along the east coast. It is the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl found anywhere on the Indian sub-continent, as per the Chilika Development Authority.

In 2024, the annual water bird status survey recorded a total of 11,37,759 birds, including 10,98,813 migratory birds. This was a slight increase from the previous year when 11,31,929 birds were recorded.

Migratory birds come from the Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Baikal Lake, and the remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries.

Migratory birds congregate in the wetlands of the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary and Mangalajodi, a village on the banks of the Chilka Lake.

Chilika Lake is one of the hotspots of biodiversity in the country, and some rare, vulnerable and endangered species are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Animals that inhabit the lagoon for atleast part of their life cycle, as per Chilika Development Authority. (ANI)