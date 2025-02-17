ABVP Protests Over Death of Nepali Student at KIIT University, Demands Justice

Bhubaneshwar: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest demanding justice for the third-year B.Tech student from Nepal who was found dead at her hostel in the premises of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

"ABVP staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible," ABVP wrote on X.

Additionally, ABVP condemned the actions taken by the KIIT administration against the protesting administration following the tragic death of the Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal.

Notably, KIIT University had issued a notice ordering students from Nepal to immediately vacate the campus on Monday. According to the notice, the institute was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal and they are directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February."

The administration, however, later on issued a release announcing that it agreed to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.

Condemning the action of KIIT administration, ABVP said that asking Nepali students to vacate the campus is "illegal" and an "attack" on Bharat-Nepal relations.

"ABVP strongly condemns the suppression of students protesting the tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT, Odisha. Asking Nepali students to vacate the campus is illegal and an attack on Bharat-Nepal relations. We demand a fair investigation & action against those responsible," ABVP wrote on X.

They further urged the administration to issue an apology to Nepali students.

"We also urge the university to issue an immediate apology to Nepali students, ensure their accommodation and food arrangements, and provide adequate compensation to the deceased student's family," ABVP wrote.

Earlier, the university had evicted these students, after they protested the mysterious death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal.

Prakriti Lamsal, a student from Rupandehi, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her hostel. After demanding an investigation, other Nepali students staged protests, leading to a harsh crackdown by university authorities. Many were forcibly removed from their hostels and left stranded at railway stations. (ANI)