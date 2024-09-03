States & UTs

11-ft-long King Cobra rescued from Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The massive snake, weighing 6.7 kgs, was later released into the Dukra wildlife range after a thorough examination by a local veterinarian.
Mayurbhanj (Odisha): An 11-foot-long King Cobra was rescued from a house at Bangra village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Later the forest officials released it into the Dukra wildlife range in the district Tuesday morning.
According to the officials the snake weighed 6.7 kgs.
"Yesterday at around 6.30 pm we were informed that a King Cobra had stayed in a house at Bangra village. On being informed, we immediately sent out a team along with some experienced snake rescuers to the village," Srikanta Mohanty, Range officer, Pithabata Range, Baripada forest division told ANI.
"The snake was 11 ft long and weighed 6.7 kgs. After examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was released into its natural habitat this morning. The snake had entered the house while chasing a monitor lizard as per the man whose house the snake had entered," he added. 

—ANI

