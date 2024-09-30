Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu takes oath as the acting Governor of Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram): Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura was sworn in to take additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Monday.

He will hold the office "during the absence on leave" of the incumbent Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was administered the oath of office by Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge, Gauhati High Court.

The warrant issued by the President of India was read out by Dr Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K.Sapdanga, other Cabinet Ministers, Minister of states, Lok Sabha MP, Chief Secretary, DGP and other special invitees.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was born on 31st March 1949 to the late N. Ram Reddy and the late Hanumayamma in Ganuga Banda Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana. He is married to Renuka Nallu with the couple having three sons.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1983, 1985 and 1999.

He held the post of BJP state president in 2003. In 2014, he was also appointed as national general secretary of the party.

—ANI