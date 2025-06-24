Senior IPS officer Sharad Agarwal appointed new Mizoram Police chief

Aizawl: Senior IPS officer Sharad Agarwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram, officials said here on Tuesday.

A 1997-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Agarwal replaces incumbent DGP Anil Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who has been transferred to Delhi.

The official said that Agarwal's appointment as Mizoram DGP and Shukla's transfer orders were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

Agarwal is currently with the Delhi Police as Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing.

The MHA order asked Shukla to move to Delhi, even though his posting was not yet specified.

Shukla was appointed the Mizoram DGP in June 2023, replacing Devesh Chandra Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS officer.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had urged the MHA to appoint David Lalrinsanga, a 1995 IPS officer, as the state's DGP.

Sources said that Agarwal was the front-runner for the post of Mizoram DGP.

Known for his sharp investigative acumen and leadership in tackling white-collar crimes, Agarwal's move marks a strategic shift in Mizoram's policing leadership, an official said.

He said that outgoing DGP Shukla is a highly experienced and decorated police officer.

His academic background includes a degree in civil engineering, Post-graduation in police management and Masters in public policy and management.

Before joining as the Mizoram DGP, he was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Due to his commitment and dedication to his profession, he was decorated with many prestigious awards of national and international repute, the official added.

Apart from his postings as a key senior police officer in the states, he served in National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the Inspector General on central deputation for six years from 2015 to April 2021, making significant contributions in investigating important cases.

He solved and charge-sheeted the Pulwama terror attack case on CRPF, arrested and charge-sheeted all important Hurriyat leaders in the terror funding case, and investigated the LOC Trade case, unearthed the narco arms-terror funding nexus.

He also solved the explosives case near Antilia (Sachin Waze case) in Mumbai.

--IANS