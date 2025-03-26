Assam Rifles seizes contraband worth Rs 16.43 lakh in Mizoram

Champhai: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, recovered 491 foreign-origin e-cigarettes, four cases and 42 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes, and 10 cases of Korean Soju in General Area Crossing Point III, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, on 24 Mar 2025, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a release, acting on specific intelligence on the presence of contraband, Assam Rifles, along with representatives from the Land Customs Station, launched an area domination patrol in Zokhawthar. Upon a thorough search of the suspected location, the joint team discovered a large cache of contraband near Crossing Point III.

As per the statement, Assam Rifles recovered contraband, valued at Rs16.43 lakh, which was handed over to the land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier today, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual and seized fake Indian currency worth over Rs 37 lakh in Assam's Silchar district on March 25.

The operation, initially launched based on intelligence about drug smuggling, led to the discovery of counterfeit currency in the possession of an individual.

According to an official release, "In a significant blow to counterfeiters, Assam Rifles seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 37,28,500 in Rongpur, Silchar, Assam, on 25 March."

The operation was launched based on intelligence on the smuggling of drugs. However, upon searching, the individual was found to be in possession of counterfeit currency. The seizure by Assam Rifles is a testament to the force's vigilance and dedication to maintaining law and order in the region," said the release.

It further said that the operation is expected to have a significant impact on creating deterrence and helping prevent the circulation of fake currency.

Meanwhile, in a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations, under the Spear Corps, undertook information based joint operations in the Kakching, Imphal West, Imphal East, Senapati and Bishnupur districts of Manipur resulting in recovery of 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores, according to an official press release. (ANI)