Assam Rifles, Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs71.15 Crore in Mizoram; One Arrested

Champhai: In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police recovered a large cache of narcotics from the general area of Vangkai, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, on February 18.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces intercepted a consignment and seized 7.1 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 3.1 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of Rs71.15 crore.

One individual, identified as Vanlalruaia (59), a resident of Chhinga Veng, Aizawl, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. The arrested individual and the recovered contraband were handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In another operation on February 18, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended the five cadres and recovered weapons in the districts of Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Bushnupur.

Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Tingkhai Khullen village, approximately 12 km South of Kotlen village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation and recovered one automatic rifle, one .32 mm Pistol, one .22mm Pistol, four single-barrel Rifles, one Mortar, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Manipur Police said that on February 18, They arrested one sympathizer of the KCP (PWG) organization, Romeo Laishram of Yurembam Awang Leikai, from his house under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West District. They seized one 7.65 mm Pistol, along with one magazine loaded with five rounds of ammunition, one white ammunition box containing ten 7.65 mm ammunition, one Pistol holster, and one Aadhaar Card.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)