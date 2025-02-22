Assam Rifles, Customs Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth Rs 42.5 Lakh in Mizoram

Champhai: In a major crackdown on smuggling, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 42.5 lakh in Mizoram's Chhungte area, said Assam Rifles.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched an area domination patrol towards Ruantlang on February 22 and discovered 1,250 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes hidden in a jungle.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade in the region.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police recovered a large cache of narcotics from the general area of Vangkai, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, on February 18.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces intercepted a consignment and seized 7.1 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 3.1 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine, with an estimated market value of Rs71.15 crore.

One individual, identified as Vanlalruaia (59), a resident of Chhinga Veng, Aizawl, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. The arrested individual and the recovered contraband were handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)