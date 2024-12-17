Rs 777.61 Crore Sanctioned for Widening Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road in Manipur

Manipur: In a move aimed at improving infrastructure in Manipur, the government has approved a budget of Rs777.61 crore for the widening and upgrading of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A.

The initiative, announced under the Annual Plan for 2024-25, involves expanding the existing single-lane road into a two-lane configuration with a hard shoulder.

The 48-kilometre stretch of road, which starts at Khonglo and ends at Kasom-Khullen, connects the key districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong.

This crucial infrastructure project is expected to significantly improve road capacity and enhance the quality of services available to users, effectively reducing vehicle operating costs in the region.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared the details on the social media platform X, stating:

"In Manipur, we have sanctioned a budget of Rs777.61 crore for the widening and improvement of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A."

The road's upgrade will not only ease the travel between the two districts but is also seen as a catalyst for economic and social development.

The improved infrastructure is expected to promote tourism in the region, which has the potential to boost local businesses and create job opportunities, thereby contributing to the socio-economic advancement of Manipur.

On December 14, The Union Government had sanctioned Rs827.98 crore for the construction and upgrading of a 4-lane highway from Pandach to Manigam, located near Wayil Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir.

The 12.11-kilometre project includes major and minor bridges, realignments, and a 2.55-kilometre elevated structure passing through Ganderbal Town. Gadkari highlighted the importance of this project in enhancing connectivity, regional security, and tourism while improving travel efficiency.

"The project streamlines access to vital regions, fostering regional security and boosting tourism while improving overall travel efficiency," he wrote. (ANI)