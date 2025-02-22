Manipur Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition & IEDs; 8 Arrested in Operations

Imphal: In a series of search operations across several districts of Manipur, security forces apprehended 8 individuals and recovered 7 arms, including 2 rifles and 5 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Manipur Police shared information about recent seizures and arrests in a series of posts on X, Most notably the arrest of six cadres of KCP (Ibungo Nganom), the Maoist militant group engaged in arms conflict with the government.

Security forces arrested the six cadres from Koutruk Makha Leikai Church under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district.

In another operation in Imphal East district, the police arrested two members of the G5 Organization - five valley-based militant groups, from Achanbigei Maning Leikai near the community hall under Heingang police station.

Additionally, one .303 Rifle with magazine and 10 live rounds, one CMG with Magazine and 10 live rounds and six misfired rounds were seized from the Ibudou Koubru Laibung (temple) area, Imphal West District.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. 01(one) no. of .303 Rifle with magazine, 01(one) no. of CMG with Magazine, 10(ten) nos. of live rounds of .303 rifle, 10(ten) nos. of live rounds and 06(six) misfire rounds of CMG from Ibudou Koubru Laibung (temple) area, Imphal West District," Manipur Police wrote on X.

In another search operation general area, H.Munnom Village, under MRH police station, Tengnoupal District., Manipur Police recovered 5 IEDs.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered.02(two) nos. of 22 kg with detonators, 01(one) no. of 7 Kg with detonators. 01(one) no. of 6 Kg with detonators, 01(one) no. of 4 Kg with detonators from Maojang village in general area H.Munnom Village under MRH-PS, Tengnoupal District. The IEDs, suspected to be of unstable nature, had to be destructed at the spot by BD team. FIR is registered for necessary action," Manipur Police wrote on X. (ANI)