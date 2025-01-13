Manipur Security Forces Recover 19 Weapons and Explosives in Joint Operations Across Districts

Delhi: Security forces recovered 19 weapons, ammunition and war-like stores from various districts of ethnic strife-hit Manipur during a series of joint operations that took place between January 6 and January 9, an official release said on Monday.

According to the communique, the recoveries were made from various places in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Kakching. The joint operations were carried out by the Assam Rifles, whose operational control rests with the Indian Army, and Manipur Police.

"In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 19 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Kakching in Manipur," the release stated.

As per the release, the joint operations, which resulted in the recovery of rifles, pistols, ammunition, and explosives, among other items, were based on intelligence inputs. It said, "Intelligence based operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general areas of Irong village of Thoubal district on 06 Jan 25 and and Sekmaijin in Kakching district on 09 Jan 25, have resulted in recovery of one Self Loading Rifle, one Single Barrel Rifle, one improvised mortar, three 9mm pistols, grenades, ammunition and war like stores (sic)."

"Similarly on 08 Jan 25, an intelligence-based operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area Saheibung peak, 5 km North of Kotlen village, Kangpokpi district resulted in recovery of one 7.62 mm rifle, one 5.56 mm rifle, one .32 mm pistol, one single barrel rifle and two tube launchers ammunition and war like stores," authorities added.

"In Jiribam district, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 09 Jan 25 in general area Jakurador and recovered explosives and war like stores," the release said further.

It added, "On 11 Jan 25, an intelligence based operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in general area Old Gelmol Village of Churachandpur district, resulted in recovery of one 7.62 mm AK-56 Rifle, one .303 rifle, one 09 mm pistol, 01 single barrel rifle, Three 12 mm Single barrel Rifles and grenades." (ANI)