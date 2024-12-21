Manipur Security Forces Ensure Safe Movement with Search Operations in Vulnerable Areas

Imphal: Security forces have conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur ensuring safe and free movement of vehicles in the region.

In a post on X, Manipur police said, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts."

"Movement of 177 and 241 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," it added.

The Manipur Police further mentioned that a total of 108 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur.

"Both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State," the police said.

Earlier, security forces arrested two individuals in Churachandpur district and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations, officials confirmed.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jangneu Haokip (33) and Lililan Haokip (42), both residents of Lamzang village in Churachandpur. The recovery included a 9mm carbine machine gun with a magazine, a pistol with a magazine, 123 live cartridges, a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May now, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)