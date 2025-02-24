Manipur police appeal leads to voluntary surrender of illegal weapons in Imphal

Imphal: Following the appeal, by Manipur Police, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

'During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control,' as per the press release by Manipur police.

As per the press release by Manipur police, the following arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by the public on Monday to the following places in Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West District.

At SP Office under TBL-PS, Thoubal District, one no. of SMG Carbine with Magazine, one no. of Tear Gas Gun, two nos. of Sniper Rifles, one no. of Double Barrel Gun, one no. of Single Barrel Gun, one no. of .38 mm Pistol, two nos. of 2" Mortar Shells, two nos. of improvised IEDs (one weighing-2.100 kgs & another weighing 1.070 kgs), seven nos. of 36 HE Hand Grenades, five nos. of Handheld Radio sets(Baofeng) and one no. of Patka were surrendered.

To SP Imphal East District under HGN-PS, one no. of AK 56 Rifle with magazine, one no. of 2.3.01x7.62 mm MAS Series Bolt Action sniper rifle with magazine and one no. of 303 Rifle with magazine were surrendered.

To SP Imphal East District under PRT-PS, two nos. of 36 hand grenades, thirty nos. of .303 ammunitions and eleven nos. of AK ammunition were surrendered.

At the SP Office under Imphal-PS, Imphal West, on Saturday, a 9mm Carbine A1 was surrendered.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts.

During the search operation, the following items were recovered. one no. of .303 Rifle with one Magazine, three nos. of Single Barrel (Country made), one no. of high trajectory modified 81 mm Mortar (Pumpi), two nos. of IED (Black) and (Red) wt. 500g Approx. (Country made), one no. of IED (Black) wt. 01kg Approx. (Country made), three nos. of .303 modified live round, one no. of live round of 81 mm Mortar (Country made), three nos. of improvised bomb (country made) and three nos. of improvised pompi ammunition (country made) from the general area of Langza under CCP-PS, Churachandpur District, as per the release from Manipur Police.

The Security Forces on Sunday arrested an active member of the outfit KCP (Noyon) group named Damu Kangjam Ningjaba (47) from Chingarel Tejpur under PRT-PS, Imphal East District. He was involved in extorting money from the general public, private firms, and government officials.

Security forces on Sunday also dismantled two illegal bunkers at Chingmang and L. Champhai village under Leimakhong-PS, Kangpokpi District.

The movement of 314 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 110 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and Police detained the valley and no one in connection with violations in different Districts of the State. Manipur Police appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos.

Further, the appeal was made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)