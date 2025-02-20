Manipur Governor Urges Surrender of Illegally Held Weapons Within 7 Days

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday urged the people of the state "voluntarily" come forward to surrender the illegally held weapons to the nearest police stations within seven days.

"I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons & ammunition to the nearest Police Station/Outpost/Security Forces Camp within the next seven days, with effect from today," the letter signed by Bhalla read.

The Governor has given a seven-day ultimatum to people of all communities in the hills and valley of Manipur to surrender the looted weapons. Bhalla said that returning these weapons can be a gesture towards ensuring peace in the northeastern state.

"People of Manipur, both in Valley and Hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony. Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace," the letter read.

The Governor assured no punitive action if illegally held weapons were returned within the time limit.

"I want to assure you that no punitive action will be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons," Bhalla said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after receiving a state governor's report.

N Biren Singh's resignation from the office of Chief Minister of Manipur came on February 9 amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the President will now directly control the state's administrative functions through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority. (ANI)