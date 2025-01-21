Manipur CM Marks 53rd Statehood Day, Calls for Peace and Prosperity

Imphal: On Manipur's 53rd statehood day on January 21, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed on Monday that people should work together to uphold peace and prosperity in the state, as the years-long conflict has continued to affect the state.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the state. Let's bring peace and prosperity to the state of Manipur from today," the CM told reporters after a program.

Manipur became a state on January 21, 1972.

The CM attended the celebrations for the state at 1st Bn Manipur rifles Ground in Imphal.

Talking about the program in a post on X, the CM also highlighted the need to pledge the collective efforts towards building a prosperous Manipur that upholds the values of harmony, justice, and progress.



"On this historic occasion, we honour the journey of our state, the sacrifices of our forebears, and the tireless efforts of every Manipuri who has contributed to shaping our identity and progress," read the post by the CM's account.

On the demands for the bifurcation of state, he said, "Demands can be made from every angle but Manipur will remain as it is, part of India. Manipur Bharat ka hissa hai, all the districts and no one can claim it."

Earlier today, various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and others wished on their 53rd statehood day.

The Prime Minister expressed in a post on X, "Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur."

On Tripura, the PM's post read, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

Similarly for Meghalaya, the PM's post mentioned, "On Meghalaya's Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come."

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)