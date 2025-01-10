90 Acres of Poppy Plantation Destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul District: CM N Biren Singh Praises Anti-Drug Efforts

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the successful anti-drug operation in Ukhrul district, where combined forces destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantations, burned 12 huts, and registered FIRs for further investigation.

"90 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Ukrhul. In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and the Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) Police Station in Ukhrul district. An FIR is registered for further investigation. I applaud the combined forces for the swift and coordinated measures," he posted on X.

Earlier on December 14, Assam Rifles continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border by successfully identifying and destroying 354 acres of illicit poppy fields in 2024. These operations took place primarily in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel, officials said.

According to a release, in the year 2024, Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border.

By eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

The battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for Assam Rifles, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years. In 2020 the force identified a staggering 8057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1695 acres were destroyed.

This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years with 5610 acres identified and 1976 acres destroyed in 2021. The force intensified its operations in 2022 identifying 494 acres and destroying 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, 1735 acres were identified and 1488 acres were eradicated. By 2024 the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the State and Central Government's and Security Forces' multi-pronged strategy, the press release noted. (ANI)