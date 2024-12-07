What is Central government doing Aditya Thackeray on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said on Thursday that the central government should do something about the atrocities being committed against the Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "What is the central government doing? They are trying to induce riots here, but are not doing anything about the situation in Bangladesh. Indira Gandhi did something and now the central government should do something about the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Misri will lead the Foreign Office Consultations with Bangladesh and attend several other meetings during his visit.

This comes amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka following reports of multiple attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The unrest stems from the sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. His arrest on November 25 sparked protests, culminating in violent clashes between his supporters and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, which resulted in the death of a lawyer.

The situation has worsened following additional arrests.

According to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata, two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were detained on November 29 after they visited Chinmoy Krishna Das in custody. The organisation's Vice President, Radha Raman said, "The rioters vandalised an ISKCON center in Bangladesh during the unrest".

Adding to the controversy, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned what they described as a "false and harassing case" against 70 minority lawyers and two journalists accused of fabricated crimes, including vandalism and bomb explosions. The council has called for the immediate withdrawal of these charges, stating they were designed to hinder the sedition case against Chinmoy Krishna Das and suppress related news coverage.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concern over the escalating violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, emphasising that it has consistently raised the issue of targeted attacks on minorities in Dhaka. (ANI)