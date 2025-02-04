US Consul General Hankey, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Discuss Expanding Commercial Ties

Mumbai: US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to discuss expanding and deepening commerical cooperation between the US and Maharashtra in critical minerals, energy, and defence sectors.

During the meeting, Mike Hankey stressed that the enduring friendship between the people of two nations is the bedrock of the cooperation.

In a statement, US Embassy spokesperson said, "Consul General Mike Hankey met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today to discuss expanding and deepening commercial cooperation in critical minerals, energy, and defense between the United States and the state of Maharashtra. Consul General Hankey emphasized that the enduring friendship between our two people is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of the U.S.-India economic relationship."

Earlier on January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and said the two countries are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

Describing Donald Trump, who assumed office as US President on January 20, as his "dear friend", PM Modi said India and the United States will work together towards global peace, prosperity, and security. The Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his second term in office.

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine. This was the first conversation between the two leaders since the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President for a second term on January 20.

"They discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence," a release from Prime Minister's Office said.

"The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date," it added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi as his Special Envoy at President Trump's inaugural function. He also carried a letter from PM Modi for Trump. (ANI)