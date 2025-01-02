Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan's Maharashtra Visit: Farmer Discussions & Government Schemes

Mumbai: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan would embark on a one-day visit to Maharashtra on Thursday.

During his visit, the Union Minister will make stops at key religious sites and engage with local farmers to discuss agricultural issues.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will first visit the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, where he will offer prayers, following which he will be visiting the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar for darshan.

In addition to his religious engagements, Chauhan will interact with farmers there to discuss their experiences. He will meet with them at the KVK Baleshwar.

As part of his efforts to promote government initiatives, the Union Minister will also brief the farmers about the various farmer-friendly schemes implemented by the Central Government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Chouhan said that the Union Cabinet has agreed to extend the PM Fasal Bima Yojana till 2026, adding that more than 4 crore farmers benefitted through this scheme in 2024.

"Today, the Union Cabinet has agreed to extend the PM Fasal Bima Yojana till 2026. The total budget is Rs. 69,515,071 lakhs. The risk coverage will be from the sowing of the crop to the storage... Last year, more than 8 crore applications from farmers were received, and more than 4 crore farmers benefitted. The farmers received Rs. 1,70,000 crores as a claim... This scheme is going to be extended till 2026," Chouhan said.

He further said that the government has decided to store the DAP in advance, and Rs. 3850 crore have been allotted for it.

"Another decision is to export rice... The minimum export price on rice has been removed... Today, an MoU has been signed between India and Indonesia regarding the trade of non-basmati white rice. India will export one million metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice," he added.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 69,515.71 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The decision will help in risk coverage of crops from non-preventable natural calamities for farmers across the country till 2025-26. (ANI)